6 Dishes To Soothe Your Tastebuds Amid Veganuary Goals

By: Swarna Srikanth | January 15, 2024
Veganuary goals this January? Visit these restaurants in Mumbai which offer delicious vegan options for you.
Unsplash
Going vegan isn't boring and these food items will prove that to you.
Unsplash
(1) Vegan Margherita Pizza at Blue Bop featuring plant-based cheese is a must-try to satisfy your food cravings amid the Veganuary challenge.
(2) Maiz Mexican Kitchen's Burrito Bowl comes as a perfect dish to follow Veganuary goals without compromising one's foodie needs. It happens to be a healthy blend of ingredients like cilantro lime brown rice, black beans, fajita veggies, crisp lettuce, and a generous serving of guacamole.
(3) Mushroom Googly Dimsum at One8 Commune is something that will soothe your tastebuds by offering the flavour of the earthy umami of mushrooms with delicate dumpling wrappers.
(4) Zucchini Pad Thai served at The Pantry is another choice to treat oneself while on a vegan diet.
(5) Crispy Patra: Wanting to have something light on a Vegan dine-out? You may try this crunchy dish from Millo's menu which showcases the versatility of the patra leaf.
(6) Scarlet Indulgence which is touched with spicy red wine, nestled atop shortbread crumble and rich vanilla bean ice cream is a vegan + gluten free dessert one must enjoy at Cray Craft.
