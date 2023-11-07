6 Cocktails That Will Illuminate Your Diwali Party

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2023
Clover Club is a tangy gin cocktail that contains lemon juice, raspberry syrup and an egg white foam on top. The drink got its name from a gentleman’s club in Philadelphia called the Clover Club. Earlier, the drink contained grenadine instead of raspberry syrup.
Pic credit: The Bar India
Air Mail: It is a champagne-topped variant of daiquiri. The drink is made using rum, lime juice, honey syrup and brut champagne. The refreshing drink is a mixture of sweet flavour due to honey, champagne contributes to effervescence and rum making it an excellent combination.
Pic credit: Dishes Delish
Hanky Panky: It is made from gin, sweet vermouth, and Fernet-Branca and is a variation on the sweet martini but a bitter Italian digestivo, Fernet-Branca makes this unique drink.
Pic credit: Spirits Beacon
Army & Navy: It is a classic gin cocktail with Orgeat and Angostura Bitters. It is believed that during an annual football match between members of the U.S. military branches or that the drink was first introduced on the menu of Washington D.C.’s Army & Navy Club.
Pic credit: Moody Mixologist
Painkiller: The cocktail is made using the British Virgin Islands with Pusser’s Navy Rum. It is mixed with pineapple and orange juices and topped with a dollop of coconut cream.
Pic credit: vinepair
Jungle Bird: The Malayasian drink is a combination of dark rum, pineapple juice, and the Italian apéretif Campari. It used to be served in a ceramic bird-shaped vessel.
Pic credit: vinepair
