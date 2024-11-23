6 Best Luxuries Offered Inside The Golden Chariot Train; See Pics

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 23, 2024

The Golden Chariot Train is a luxury train in India offering a royal travel experience. Here are some of the experiences you can inside the train

All images from official website of Golden Chariot

The train offers spacious, air-conditioned suites inspired by South Indian royal architecture. Each cabin features plush beds and elegant furnishings

The train has two exquisite restaurants, Nalapaka and Ruchi, serving Indian and international cuisines. Guests enjoy gourmet meals prepared with fresh ingredients

'Madira' is the onboard bar and lounge, offering a curated selection of premium wines, spirits, and cocktails. It’s the perfect spot to relax and unwind

For fitness enthusiasts, the train offers a small but well-equipped gym, ensuring you can maintain your workout routine while traveling in luxury

The Arogya Spa provides rejuvenating treatments like massages, facials, and Ayurveda therapies, allowing guests to relax

The staff-to-guest ratio is high, ensuring personalised service. Attendants cater to every need, from wake-up calls with coffee to arranging off-board excursions

