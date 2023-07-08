6 Ancient Magnificent Sculptures Of Hindu Gods

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023

Around 1600 years old monolithic reclining sculpture of Vishnuji at Undavalli Caves, Andhra Pradesh

@IndiaTales7

2000+ years old sculpture of Bhagwan Shiva known as 'The Sadashiva'; Cave 1, Elephanta Caves, Mumbai

Rare and ancient Bhagwan Shiva sculpture carved on the rocks at Raghunandan Hills, Unakoti, Tripura

Around 1600 years old sculpture of Ganeshji at Undavalli Caves, Andhra Pradesh

5th-century sculpture of Bhagwan Shiva; The 4-headed Shivalinga at Chaumukh Nath Mandir, Nachna, Madhya Pradesh

Around 1500 yrs old majestic sculpture of Vishnu Ji at Cave 3, Badami Caves, Karnataka

