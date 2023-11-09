5 Tips To Whip Up Low-Calorie Cocktails

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2023
This festive season, you can embrace health-conscious drinking without sacrificing the joy of sipping on delectable cocktails
Amber Deshmukh, certified sommelier suggests a few key strategies for crafting cocktails that are both low in calories and delicious
Choose Lighter Spirits: Try to go for spirits that are naturally lower in calories, such as vodka, gin, or tequila, instead of higher-calorie options like whiskey or liqueurs
Use Fresh Ingredients: Incorporate fresh fruits, herbs, and vegetables for natural flavour and sweetness without the need for excess sugar or syrups
Reduce or Eliminate Sugars: Swap traditional syrups for alternative sweeteners like agave nectar, stevia, or fresh fruit purees to cut down on added sugars. You can also keep sugar syrup on the side and pour as much as needed as per your taste
Control Portions: Keep an eye on the portion sizes of both alcohol and mixers to control calorie intake. Use dual peg measure, a 'jigger' which will help you measure the amount of alcohol
Garnish Thoughtfully: Choose low-calorie garnishes like citrus twists, herbs, or edible flowers to add flavour and visual appeal
Whether you are a fan of the classic Pomegranate and Basil Smash or the Spiced Apple Mule, there is a delightful option for everyone
