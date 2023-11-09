5 Tips To Whip Up Low-Calorie Cocktails

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2023

This festive season, you can embrace health-conscious drinking without sacrificing the joy of sipping on delectable cocktails

Amber Deshmukh, certified sommelier suggests a few key strategies for crafting cocktails that are both low in calories and delicious

Choose Lighter Spirits: Try to go for spirits that are naturally lower in calories, such as vodka, gin, or tequila, instead of higher-calorie options like whiskey or liqueurs

Use Fresh Ingredients: Incorporate fresh fruits, herbs, and vegetables for natural flavour and sweetness without the need for excess sugar or syrups

Reduce or Eliminate Sugars: Swap traditional syrups for alternative sweeteners like agave nectar, stevia, or fresh fruit purees to cut down on added sugars. You can also keep sugar syrup on the side and pour as much as needed as per your taste

Control Portions: Keep an eye on the portion sizes of both alcohol and mixers to control calorie intake. Use dual peg measure, a 'jigger' which will help you measure the amount of alcohol

Garnish Thoughtfully: Choose low-calorie garnishes like citrus twists, herbs, or edible flowers to add flavour and visual appeal

Whether you are a fan of the classic Pomegranate and Basil Smash or the Spiced Apple Mule, there is a delightful option for everyone

