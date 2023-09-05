5 Surprisingly Smallest Aircraft Ever Built In History

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
When we think of an aircraft, it’s that big Boing carrying more than 200 passengers flying high in the skies. But there’s another side of it, where small is sweet. These miniature marvels push the boundaries of what's possible in flight, defying conventional notions of size and design
Stits SA-2A Sky Baby: Aviation enthusiast and engineer John M. Stits in the early 1950s. It is an incredibly compact aircraft with a wingspan of only 7 feet (2.13 meters) and a length of about 9 feet (2.74 meters). This diminutive size earned it a place in the record books as one of the tiniest piloted aircraft ever constructed.
Stits DS-1 Baby Bird: The Stits DS-1 Baby Bird is another notable aircraft designed by John M. Stits, known for its small size. Often referred to as the ‘Baby Bird’, was designed as a small and lightweight aircraft. It featured a wingspan of 14 feet (4.27 meters) and a length of approximately 10 feet (3.05 meters)
Cri-Cri: Also known as the Colomban MC-15 Cri-Cri, is one of the world's smallest twin-engine aircraft. Twin-engine monoplane designed by French aeronautical engineer Michel Colomban. It has wingspan of just 4.9 meters (16 feet) and a length of approximately 3.9 meters (13 feet)
Bede BD-5J: The Bede BD-5J is a small, single-seat, homebuilt microjet aircraft. Designed by American engineer and aircraft designer Jim Bede in the 1970s, the aircraft has a wingspan of approximately 17 feet (5.18 meters) and a length of about 13 feet (3.96 meters)
Starr Bumble Bee: It is one of the smallest and lightest piloted aircraft ever built. Designed and built by Robert H. Starr in the 1980s, it is an ultra-compact, single-seat monoplane with wingspan of only 4.9 feet (1.5 meters) and a length of about 5.1 feet (1.55 meters)
