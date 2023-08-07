5 Stunning Budget-Friendly Places For 'All Men' Trip This Independence day long weekend

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 07, 2023
Coinciding with Independence day, this long weekend is a best opportunity to call your all men gang and plan for a best holiday. Here are some budget friendly places where you can travel with your friends to rekindle those old memories
Pushkar: Along with its rich cultural heritage, this small town in Rajasthan is city with its vibrant traditional charm. Immerse yourself in the small lanes of this sacred town while you visit ancient temples. Not to miss, the traditional Rajathani food
Kasol and Kheerganga: This small hill station near Chandigarh is beautiful. If your gang is adventure lover you must visit this place and take a small trekking tour. Known for its scenic beauty and serene ambiance, Kasol is a place for backpackers so make sure you plan one like that to make the best of it. Camping amidst nature is also not a bad idea
Goa: Arguably, the party capital of India, Goa is a perfect destination for your 'all men gang' to unwind over chilled beer and delicious food. The beaches and water sports will surely offer some moments to create some new memories for your friend's group
Hampi: If you are someone who enjoys great architecture and history and want your men to know about that, you don't want to miss Hampi. Experience the majestic ruins of the Vijaynagara Empire which also is a UNESCO World Heritage site. There are ancient temples, palaces and an impressive stone architecture to immerce yourselves
Rishikesh: They say When the Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going. And Rishikesh is that place to take a break and reflect on life. Apart from adventure sports, the place offers immense opportunities for spiritual discourse. Located in the foothills of Himalaya, Rishikesh is an idea destination for all men who are seeking a spiritual and adventurous break
