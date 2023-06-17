5 Signs You Are An Old Soul And Don't Belong To This Generation

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
Sometimes, most of us feel disconnected to the many things around us. You may not want to go to a club party but want to sleep under the stars on your terrace. A late night movie isn't your thing but a nice fiction in a corner of your bedroom is. It's completely fine and doesn't make you less of a modern. Here are 5 things that make you an old soul packed in a modern mind
You don't need drugs or alcohol to feel happy, because your happiness lies in enjoying the moment and accepting life the way it comes. You don't have any dependency to feel happy and you know being around good people is enough
You believe in God, for no matter what you have the faith, there's nothing wrong with whatever happens. You may not show this to the world but you do believe in silent prayers and going to temples often
You don't date for fun but marry the man you liked spending time with. Casual dating is not your thing and below your standards. You are not a woman who wants to invest energies into something that's momentary
You enjoy taking care of your family than spending time on gossiping with others about what someone else is doing
You flex your culture and tradition every time you step out or being at home. Your cultural values take precedence over a modern show off and acceptance from others
Thanks For Reading!