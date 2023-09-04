5 Reasons You Should Not Bring Footwear Inside Home

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
Make it a habit to leave your footwear at the doorstep before entering your or others' home as it helps keep the indoor space clean and free from dust and prevent the spread of diseases
The outside footwear carries dirt, oil, and disease-carrying bacteria that are carried along with the soil that gets stuck on the shoes when you have been walking outdoors, in public restrooms, and other places with high concentrations of disease-causing pathogens
The cracks in shoes can carry infection-causing bacteria like E. coli
These bacteria can cause intestinal and urinary tract infections
One needs to be particularly careful when you have toddler in your home rolling around the floor
Maintain a habit of keeping footwear in the shoe rack near the main entrance door
Place a sign near the main entrance door or on a welcome mat such as “Leave your shoes at the door” for the guests
