5 Places To Go Snorkeling In India

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023
World Snorkeling Day is celebrated on July 30 of every year. Snorkeling is the practice of swimming through the water while equipped with a diving mask, a shaped breathing tube called a snorkel, and usually swimfins
Snorkeling remains a popular activity for people of all ages, especially tourists in tropical resorts that wish to see aquatic life from up close as it requires little effort as long as one knows how to swim, as you don’t need training
Tarkarli, Malvan, Maharashtra is well-known for its crystal-clear seas, making it a popular destination for snorkeling. The picturesque beach can be explored through snorkeling. October to March is the best time to visit the stunning beach to venture into water sport
Cardamom & Bangaram Island in Lakshadweep Islands are popular snorkeling destinations as the islands offer stunning coral reefs, and a chance to spot marine creatures like dolphins, sharks, and turtles. October to March is the best time to vist the islands
Havelock Islands and Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park, Andaman & Nicobar Islands the 2 best places to snorkel in the islands. The sea off the coast rich in coral and marine life offers a wide range of snorkeling opportunities especially from October to early May
Netrani Island, Karnataka also referred to as Pigeon Island is another spot to expolre water sports like diving and snorkeling. Get ready to experience frequent sightings of turtles, white and black tip sharks, stingrays, and stonefish. The best time to visit the place is from October to February
Grande Island, Goa is a well known spot for trying out snorkeling and other water sports. You can spot a wide variety of marine life, such as sea turtles, dolphins, lobsters, reef sharks, and more here. Best time to visit the place is from October to May
