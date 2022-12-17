5 offbeat destinations in India to replace the traditional party places for your year-end celebration

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 17, 2022
Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh: An off-beat and hidden gem of Himachal Pradesh is the perfect place to unwind and spend quality time with your loved ones amidst lush green forests instead of traditional and much-hyped Manali
The region has peaceful freshwater lakes, and temples and gives you the feel of living in the Victorian Era
Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu: White sandy beaches with casuarina trees and you can also visit heritage site 'Shore temple' and cave temples
Be at this place if you want to feel Indian culture for a fresh start to the upcoming year
Wayanad, Kerala: It is a great place for nature enthusiasts to see spectacular birds and unusual species on high hills among the aroma of tea gardens
There are abundant waterfalls and backwaters, making it a best place to spend the New Year breathing fresh air away from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can also choose to stay in tents and just relax and rejuvenate
Pangot, Uttarakhand: The place is just 15 kilometres from Nainital and is a paradise for bird-watching among lush green forest. It is also famous for trekking
So, for the adventure lovers and bird lovers, you can think of spending a New Year's eve in this nature-scenic place
Kumbalgarh, Rajasthan: The town has 'Kumbalgarh Fort' with beautiful architecture which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The light and sound show here during sunset is a must-watch
'Kumbalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary' which is a home to a variety of flora and fauna is loved by all animal and plant admirers. You can visit the serene 'Neelkanth Mahadev temple' here on new year to make a fresh start
