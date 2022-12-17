5 offbeat destinations in India to replace the traditional party places for your year-end celebration

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 17, 2022

Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh: An off-beat and hidden gem of Himachal Pradesh is the perfect place to unwind and spend quality time with your loved ones amidst lush green forests instead of traditional and much-hyped Manali

Trip Experience Blog

The region has peaceful freshwater lakes, and temples and gives you the feel of living in the Victorian Era

MyGoodTimes

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu: White sandy beaches with casuarina trees and you can also visit heritage site 'Shore temple' and cave temples

Tamil Nadu Tourism

Be at this place if you want to feel Indian culture for a fresh start to the upcoming year

Holidify

Wayanad, Kerala: It is a great place for nature enthusiasts to see spectacular birds and unusual species on high hills among the aroma of tea gardens 

Tour My India

There are abundant waterfalls and backwaters, making it a best place to spend the New Year breathing fresh air away from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can also choose to stay in tents and just relax and rejuvenate

Tent Stay Wayanad

Pangot, Uttarakhand: The place is just 15 kilometres from Nainital and is a paradise for bird-watching among lush green forest. It is also famous for trekking

Ixigo

So, for the adventure lovers and bird lovers, you can think of spending a New Year's eve in this nature-scenic place

Travel India Travel

Kumbalgarh, Rajasthan:  The town has 'Kumbalgarh Fort' with beautiful architecture which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The light and sound show here during sunset is a must-watch

Veena World

'Kumbalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary' which is a home to a variety of flora and fauna is loved by all animal and plant admirers. You can visit the serene 'Neelkanth Mahadev temple' here on new year to make a fresh start

TripAdvisor

