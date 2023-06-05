5 natural cleaners for your baking tools

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Baking is like running an empire. It's time consuming and you need to know the exact ratio and proportions to mix the ingredients for that perfectly baked dish. Moreover, cleaning the baking trays is equally critical. Here's how you can use simple tricks to keep your baking tools cleaning
White vinegar to clean mixing bowls: When dough and batter gets adhered to the sides, it becomes difficult to clean them. Fill the bowl with hot water and add a cup of white vinegar. Let it set for 30 minutes and clean it with brush. Rinse it and pat dry it with cloth
Toothbrush to clean rolling pins: Pick a toothbrush with soft bristles and remove debris from the grooves of a rolling pin. Clean the surface of it with a moist cloth. Don't soak wooden rolling pins in water and wipe the surface with clean towel.
Lemon juice to clean measuring cups: Measuring cups can retain stains and odours of the previously used ingredients. To clean it completely, use lemon juice. Cut a lemon and rub the inside of the cup with it. Let it stay for a few minutes and rinse it in hot water
Use toothpick to clean stand mixers: Stand mixers can accumulate residue like spilt batter in corners. Use toothpick to remove those residue from the crevices.
Warm soapy water to clean pastry bags: First and foremost, avoid using plastic bags, instead use cloth or silicone pastry bags. With residue overtime, these bags can become clogged. The pastry bags are used to pipe dough or filling. Fill it with warm soapy water and let it soak for 30 minutes. Rinse with warm water and hang it to dry
Pastry brush to clean the inside of pastry bag. Avoid using hot water as this can cause the bag to melt
