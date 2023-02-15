5 Must include Ayurveda ingredients in diet for every fitness enthusiasts

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 15, 2023
Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is an Indian shrub. Its roots and berries are used in Ayurvedic medicine. It may also improve muscle growth and blood sugar levels
Fitness enthusiasts can benefit from it to relieve stress-both physical and psychological
Shilajit is used in Ayurveda to treat a wide range of ailments. It is rich in certain mineral content, which has the ability to replace lost essential electrolytes during work out and thus, aid in regulating water balance and maintaining physical performance
Triphala is made from Amla (Emblica officinalis, or Indian gooseberry) Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica) and Haritaki (Terminalia chebula)
Fitness enthusiasts may benefit largely from including Triphala in their diet, as it acts as a colon toner and helps in strengthening and toning the tissues of the colon; thus managing weight
Turmeric can help reduce post-workout aches and pains, as well as improve joint mobility through its anti-inflammatory effects
Cardamom (Elettaria cardamomum): Inhaling cardamom essential oil may improve the body's ability to absorb oxygen when exercising
