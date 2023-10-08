5 Must-Follow Rituals After 7 Pm Each Day To Bring Positive Change In Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023
Reflect: Start thinking of all the things that went well that day. Think of what actions you took that helped you move towards your goals. Ask yourself: Are there any changes that you can make? Answering these questions and writing them down will help to develop a feeling of gratitude and propel your self-development
Disconnect: You need to take a break from your smartphone, laptop, social media and work. Disconnect to connect with your inner voice & thoughts and connect with nature
Plan for tomorrow: Make a to-do list for the next day and follow it. It sets the momentum for the day ahead
Breathe: Try the 4-7-8 technique. Breathe in through your nose for 4 seconds, hold for 7 seconds and exhale slowly for 8 seconds. It is one of the best ways to kill stress before bed allowing you to have a peaceful sleep
Read: Read books before going to bed is one of the best habits that you should develop as it slows down the amount of thoughts in your mind and improves sleep quality. It also gives you break from the screen timings
