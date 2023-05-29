5 Most expensive homes in the world that define luxury; one of them is owned by an Indian businessman

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
Buckingham Palace, London, UK: comprises 775 rooms and 188 staff rooms. It has served as the official London residence of the UK’s sovereigns since 1837 and today is the administrative headquarters of the Monarch. Although in use for the many official events and receptions held by The King, the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace are open to visitors every summer
Antilia, Mumbai, India: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani who ranks the 12th richest person in the world at the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, with a net worth of $82 billion lives in the most expensive private residence in the world. Mukesh Ambani’s house costs approximately ₹15,000 crore
Villa Leopolda, Cote D’Azure, France: is owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov and is located in the French Riviera between Monaco and Nice, in Cote d’Azur Region, has had a long list of former elite owners including Gianni and Marella Agnelli and others. It costs approx USD 750 million
Villa Les Cèdres on the French Riviera: priced at a whopping $413 million. In 2019, Ukrainian billionaire and businessman Rinat Akhmetov bought this luxury house for a whopping USD 221 million from Campari
Four Fairfield Pond, Sagaponack, New York: is the home of Ira Rennert, owner of Renco Group. The house features 21 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, a 164-seat theatre with a large stage, a 27 m-long dining room, a private power plant, a bowling alley, a basketball court, tennis courts and three swimming pools, a massive garage that can park around 100 cars. The mansion also has a private hot tub, helipad and helicopter as well as a colossal art collection. It has an estimated value of over USD 248 million
