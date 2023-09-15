Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 DIY Home Décor Ideas To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi In A Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023
Maharashtra's favorite festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, is just around the corner, and most of us are bracing up to kickstart the celebrations. If you are bringing Ganesha idol home and looking for creative ideas to enliven your space, here's a detailed lowdown on décor ideas by Nishith Gupta the managing director of Sapana Carpet-mats for the festival
Use fresh flowers: Create a tapestry, hang garlands from the ceiling, or arrange them in a vase and platter. Either way, blend flowers of different color combinations, sizes, and textures and notice how your house's ambiance brightens
Light it up: Both artificial and natural lights can enhance your space without much effort. Consider adding different lights - fairy string lights, table lamps, traditional diyas, or accent lights. Opt for soft lights so that they can be used on multiple occasions, like Diwali and Christmas
Incorporate heavy, festive-special tapestries: Choose a multi-colored and eco-friendly space theme. In accordance with the theme, pick outfits, mandap decorations, and tapestries to achieve the final look. Moreover, this is the only time you can go on a shopping spree and get complementary carpets, cushion covers, table runners, and curtains, among other things
Repurpose existing décor items: Get your hands on some vibrant silk fabrics hiding in the closet for years and use them to create a backdrop for the mandap. Alternatively, you can use plain chiffon sarees and layer them with flower garlands or fairy lights
Flaunt your creative skills: Origami is an excellent replacement for plastic décor items and is cost-effective. Just watch a few online tutorials, and you will manage to make a bunch of flowers, birds, and lanterns. For those creating a theme, stick to a color that aligns with it and attach your origami décor to a plain wall or hang from the top using a string
