5 Greatest Watercolour Artists And Their Famous Work From 18th Century

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2023
William Blake (1757–1827): The seminal figure in the history of poetry was also a known visual artist. Some of his best works is Divine Comedy, The Circle of the Lustful, and The Lovers Whirlwind which are at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery in England
J.M.W. Turner (1775–1851): One of the great Romantic painters of his age, J.M.W. Turner painted some imaginative landscapes. But began his career sketching and producing watercolors. His most famous watercolour painting is The Lake of Brienz at London's Tate Gallery
John Constable (1776–1837): The English painter painted some of the most recognised paintings, including The Hay Wain (1821)
Winslow Homer (1836–1910): One of the foremost painters of 19th century, Winslow Homer is known for painting on marine subjects. His famous painting is The Blue Boat currently exhibited in the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston
John Singer Sargent (1856–1925)” He created around 900 paintings including Portrait of Madame X. he has more than 2,000 watercolour paintings
