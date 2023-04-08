5 Famous self-made spouses of billionaires

Falguni Nayar: is the founder and CEO of Nykaa. She is the wife of Sanjay Nayar who is the CEO of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts India. They have two children – Adwaita Nayar and Anchit Nayar, who are twins. Adwaita is the CEO of Nykaa Fashion whereas Anchit heads the retail and e-commerce divisions. Her net worth is 240 crores USD