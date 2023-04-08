5 Famous self-made spouses of billionaires

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2023
Sudha Murty: is an Indian educator, author and philanthropist who is the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She is married to the co-founder of Infosys, N. R. Narayana Murthy. Murty was awarded the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan
Murty has a total net worth of ₹775 crore. The contributing factors to her net worth are the royalties she earns from her books and short stories, and the Infosys foundation
Nyna Mittal: is the spouse of Sunil Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, who owns the telecom network Bharti Airtel. Nyna Mittal is currently associated with 8 Companies and is the director with Bharti Holdings Private Limited and others. The total paid-up capital of all companies where Nyna Mittal holds active positions is ₹28,700,200. She works towards educating the underprivileged through Bharti Foundation
Kiran Nadar: is the wife of HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar and is an art curator and philanthropist. Trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation and founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and has a total wealth valuation of ₹29,030 crore
Kiran Nadar was conferred with France’s highest civilian award that comes in recognition of Nadar’s outstanding contribution in the field of art and her leading role in fostering Indo-French cultural ties
Yasmeen Premji: The enigmatic wife of Wipro Limited Chairman Azim Premji has been at the helm of all the charity work through her foundation, Azim Premji Foundation. During her early years, she worked as an assistant editor for a design magazine called 'Inside Outside.' Her net worth is ₹66000 crore
Falguni Nayar: is the founder and CEO of Nykaa. She is the wife of Sanjay Nayar who is the CEO of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts India. They have two children – Adwaita Nayar and Anchit Nayar, who are twins. Adwaita is the CEO of Nykaa Fashion whereas Anchit heads the retail and e-commerce divisions. Her net worth is 240 crores USD
