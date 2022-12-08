5 exotic yet budgeted places to stay in Fort Kochi under 3k during Kochi-Muziris Biennale

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 08, 2022
Coconut Grove Kochi: Situated at the heart of Fort Kochi, this home stay is very near to all the tourist attractions in the area
Apart from the Kochi Biennale, you can also check out other places like Indo-European Portuguese museum, St Francis church, Chinese fishing nets, Santa Cruz basilica, Maritime museum, Dutch Palace, Jewish synagogue, Jew town, Spice market, and Dutch cemetery. All the places are in the close proximity of this place. Price: 1,300 a night
Specious villa: In this traditionally built house, you will have the whole first floor for your use, indoor and outdoor, with free access to terrace. You can reach and go to the owner ground floor house with respect and discretion for cooking, sharing time, having breakfast all together and also for laundry since washing machine is there
Along with four air conditioned bedrooms there's a d rawing room, kitchen and sit outs with swing bed. The hosts here are known for serving delicious food. Price: 2,853 a night
Emerald backwater villa: This 600 sqft lakeside villa is everyone's dream to stay. The place offers enough greenery to relax and you can also take a tour of backwaters in a boat. The place has old architecture which makes it perfect for a cozy stay to introspect and reflect
In addition to a comfortable stay, if at any time during your stay you find your listing isn't as advertised – for example, the refrigerator stops working and your Host can’t easily fix it, or it has fewer bedrooms than listed – you'll have three days to report it and you will be offered a similar or better home, or you'll get refund of your paid money. Price: 1,845 a night
Riverside Heritage Bungalow: This 85-year-old traditional Bungalow located in Kochi at the bank of Vembanad Lake has a Chinese fishing net in its beautiful backwaters. This Diamond-graded homestay is built of Plinthite blocks and plastered with lime. Its roofs and floors are covered with old clay tiles and have a wooden ceiling all over. This traditional construction keeps the bungalow cool
Spread across 1.25 acres, the place is full of tall trees including coconut, mango, chikku, guava, jack fruit etc. The back garden faces the backwaters. The property also has a traditional pond, which is presently used for growing fish. You can feed these fishes when they stay at the home side. Sitting beside this Chinese fishing net & watching the Sunset is a wonderful experience. Price: 1,699
Retro-style AC cottage: Enjoy your holidays at this stylish cozy retro style cottage within a large peaceful yard with lots of greenery. It comes with a spacious corridor facing beautiful garden and lawn where you can enjoy your cup of hot tea. You can also take in the view of our century old mango tree, a huge lawn and a pigeon house to start your perfect day. Situated at a perfect distance from the beach and major tourist attractions in both Fort Kochi and Mattancherry
It is a one bedroom cottage which can accommodate two people. Each cottage has a room with attached bathroom with a shower and all toiletries provided. There is a beautiful corridor where you can relax and enjoy your morning tea while the lawn area in front can help you bask in the glow of the tropical sun Price: 3,600
