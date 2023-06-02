5 eating and lifestyle tips to nurture a healthy period cycle

By: Priyanka Chandani | June 02, 2023
Healthy periods is every woman's dream. And while we talk about menstrual hygiene practices, taking care of your body through nutrition is essential for a happy and healthy menstrual cycle. Dr. Usha Chenneru of Cipla Health suggests a complete guide to eating right food for a healthy menstrual cycle
Focus on whole foods: Opt for whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Minimize processed and sugary foods as they can disrupt hormonal balance
Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to support overall hydration and flush out toxins
Include fiber: Incorporate fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes to support regular bowel movements and reduce bloating
Limit caffeine and alcohol: Excessive caffeine and alcohol consumption can worsen menstrual symptoms. Moderate your intake or consider alternatives like herbal teas and mocktails
Manage stress: Chronic stress can affect hormonal balance and exacerbate painful symptoms associated with menstruation. Engage in stress-relieving activities like exercise, meditation, and deep breathing techniques
Overall Health and Wellness: Eating right for a healthy cycle extends beyond menstruation itself. By prioritizing nutrition, women can enhance their overall well-being and quality of life
