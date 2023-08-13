5 Easy-To-Follow Tips To Increase The Lifespan Of Your Furniture

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Furniture longevity is a crucial consideration for both practicality and aesthetics. To achieve durability and to enhance the overall appeal of the furniture, Bhavana Bindra REHAU suggests some quick tips to striking a balance between protection and aesthetics to ensure that your furniture retains its visual integrity and premium allure
Prioritise protective measures: Look for materials and finishes that offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance, and protection against impacts. Edgebands serve as a perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics, acting as guardians hidden in plain sight to shield your furniture from potential damage
Protect edges from moisture, impact and wear & tear: Utilise curtains, blinds, or furniture covers to shield your furniture from excessive sunlight and create a controlled environment that helps maintain its pristine condition
Ensure seamless integration but handle with care: The seamless blending of the edgeband with the furniture elevates its aesthetics, lending a sense of completeness and sophistication. However, that shouldn't stop you from treating your furniture well to ensure its functionality while enhancing its lifespan
Regular inspections & cleaning: Regularly wipe down furniture with a mild, non-abrasive cleaner to remove dust and maintain their appearance over time. Dusting, vacuuming, and gentle cleaning techniques are essential to prevent dirt buildup and maintain the furniture's appearance
Optimal heat resistance: Protecte furniture from damage caused by hot objects or direct exposure to heat sources. Ensure the edgebands you choose to have sufficient heat resistance properties for your specific furniture needs
