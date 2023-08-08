4 Cheapest And Low Maintenance Pets That Indians Can Own

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2023
Owning a pet is a luxury as well as comes with a responsibility. While buying them from per stores itself costs a heavy sum, maintaining them at home is equally pricy. And if you are planning to own a pet but not a dog or a cat, here are five cute pets which are cheaper to buy, easy to maintain and give you the best company at home
Budgies (parakeet): These colourful little birds are friendly in nature and need a little maintenance. Their chirp will keep your home alive and they love familiarising with humans. There's little investment, Rs 250 for two and food, which will last about two weeks. Some toys are additional for them
Rat: Remember Prateik Babbar from the movie 'Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na' and his little pet rat? They are the calmest pet you can have. Once familiar with you, they don't bite and cost you very less in terms of food. You can buy them at Rs 500 for pair
Goldfish: This little orange and gray sea creature is one of the quietest and hassle-free pet you can own. A pinch of food and once a week tank water refill and you are sorted. You can buy them in pair or single and will cost you not more than Rs 100. Plus a small aquarium with little fish will add vibrancy to your home
Rabbit: let's accept, we all love watching rabbits play in their cages. Their striking little pink eyes and big ears are stealing and make for a cozy pet friend. You just need to spend about Rs 500 and about Rs 600 for their food, and you are sorted with this silent yet fun creature
