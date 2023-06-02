2023 Milky Way Photographer of the Year; see spectacular pics of our Galaxy

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
The annual Milky Way Photographer of the Year competition features the best photos of our galaxy as selected by the travel photography blog Capture the Atlas. “The bottle tree portal” – Benjamin Barakat
All pic credit: capturetheatlas.com
“Cafayate star factory” – Gonzalo Santile
“The Cactus Valley” – Pablo Ruiz García
“The Eyes of the Universe” – Mihail Minkov
“Alien Forest” – Marcin Zając
“Night under the Baobab Trees” – Steffi Lieberman
“The Cathedral Light Show” – Roksolyana Hilevych
“The Scenery I Wanted to See” – Mitsuhiro Okabe
Thanks For Reading!