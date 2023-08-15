16 Eminent Political Leaders Unfurling Indian National Flag On Independence Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023
Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha hoists national flag in Srinagar on 77th Independence Day.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh hoists the Tiranga at First Manipur Rifle Ground and participates in Independence Day celebrations.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur hoists the Tiranga at his residence in Delhi on Independence Day.
President Droupadi Murmu lays a wreath and pays tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Independence Day.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hoisted the Tiranga and addressed the people of the state on Independence Day.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists the Tiranga at his residence in Delhi on Independence Day.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel hoists the Tricolour in Valsad on 77th Independence Day.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hoisted the Tiranga and participated in the Independence Day celebrations at the Chhatrasal Stadium.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the Tiranga and participated in Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hoists the national flag in Thiruvananthapuram on 77th Independence Day.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hoisted the Tiranga and participated in Independence Day celebrations in Patiala.
BJP National President JP Nadda hoisted the Tiranga at party Headquarters in Delhi on Independence Day.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hoists the Tricolour on Independence Day at AICC headquarters in Delhi.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hoists the Tricolour on 77th Independence Day in Kolkata.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the Tiranga at Independence Day celebrations in Fatehabad.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar participated in the Independence Day celebrations at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
