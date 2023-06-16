15 Weirdest Cars That Don't Look From The Real World But They Are

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Leyat Helica: When Frenchman Marcel Leyat couldn't make an aircraft for himself, he made Helica in 1909 with all the money he had. The car is made of wood and is pretty efficient on road. Only 30 Helicas were made since the production was tricky
Tesly Cybertruck: Before Elon Musk unveiled his new EV pickup in concept form, most thought it would resemble a slightly more streamlined F-150 or Silverado. But no: it resembled something that has possibly travelled to this planet from Mars as the creator was obsessed with the planet
Stout Scarab: Designed by John Tjaarda, the car first came on roads in 1932, the car was incredibly aerodynamic and had plenty of space for six, but marketed as an office-on-wheels - albeit an extremely expensive one, and that did for it commercially
Dymaxion: American inventor Buckminster Fuller conceived this car which can drive as well as fly when needed. This car has three wheels in total, the single rear of which was steerable
Zippo car: This small car was a promotional vehicle for smoking when it was a fashion in 1940s America. The centre section was a scale replica of one of its famous lighters, complete with flip top and flame
Cheeseburger car: This unappetising wheeled burger is to be found in Kansas City, promoting the bap-bracketed food medley that awaits you within the Westport Flea Market, should your cravings remain undimmed
LCC Rocket: Chris Craft and Gordon Murray were motorsport enthusiasts and envisioned the Rocket. The Rocket had a Yamaha motorcycle engine delivering 143bhp via 10 forward gears
Carver: Carver designer Chris van den Brink wanted to marry the comfort and weather-tight abilities of a car to a motorcycle’s maneuverability. Thus it allowed the main body section to pivot from side to side like a bike while the rear portion with two wheels remained upright
Nissan Land Glider: With electric power, the Land Glider was billed as a zero-emission city commuter car. Unlike the French machine, the Nissan used a tilting wheel design to mimic a motorcycle’s leaning action, which counted against any real prospect of it making it into production
Birdseye Pea Car: A frozen food firm Birdseye based its Pea Car on a go-kart chassis. It uses a Honda engine and it is one of the recent promotional cars to come on the scene as it was introduced in 2005 and made in London
Oeuf electrique: When the Germans conquered France in 1940 they promptly stole most of the country’s cars. Industrial designer Paul Arzens designed a minimalist egg-shaped car
Peel P50: This three-wheeled P50 came in red, white or blue. Originally built between 1962 and 1965 the 50 cars had no reverse gear available. Priced around £15,000 (INR 15 lakh), they’ve been exported all over the world and one is with ‘Rainbow Sheikh’ car collector based in Abu Dhabi
Cadbury’s Creme Egg car: Creme Egg car was commissioned by chocolate maker Cadbury-Schweppes in the late 1980s. It’s based on a Bedford Rascal van and five were built, their ovoid forms resembling a less healthy version of the Outspan Mini
Toyota i-Road : This tandem seater car stands out from the crowd with its i-Road at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show. There's 1+1 seating design and is as narrow as most motorcycles
Outspan Orange: Designed and built between 1972 and 1974, these cars were used by South African orange producer Outspan to promote its fruit around Europe. The company is still in business today, and at least three of the Oranges are known to survive, one still with Outspan
