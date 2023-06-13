10 Coolest Police Cars Across The World That Bring Nostalgia

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Ford Mustang Special Service Package (USA): The Mustang SSP is one of Ford’s best-known pursuit vehicles. Ford produced the Mustang SSP until 1993
VW Beetle (Germany): Volkswagen Beetle, was seen in towns and cities nationwide. In 1970 Volkswagen tried to get British police forces to adopt the Beetle as their Panda car of choice – but they chose to stick with British marques instead
Lenco Bearcat (Canada): Massachusetts-based Lenco has been building armored vehicles since 1981, and released the Bearcat in 2001. The US Army, Navy and Air forces all use it too. They cost around $200,000-$300,000 apiece, depending on equipment
Holden Commodore SV6 (Australia): For decades the Commodore was one of the most famous and most-used police car in Australia. Sadly this 2016 example is one of the last of the line, as GM closed its factory in Australia in 2017
Land Rover Discovery (Britain): When Land Rover launched its then all-new Discovery to the press in Plymouth in the west of England in 1989, it also hosted an intriguing event on a nearby vintage railway line where they showed off the capability of the new SUV
Mini Countryman (Georgia): Modern Minis are often seen as the ultimate ‘lifestyle’ vehicle, so it’s pleasing to see Georgian police press the Countryman compact SUV into active service
Daimler SP250 (Britain): London’s MetropolitanPolice bought a big batch of these two-seater glassfiber-bodied sports cars for its traffic division. With each one powered by an incredibly flexible 2.5-liter V8, they were just the job for catching villains in their increasingly fast sedans
Buick Four Door Sedan (USA): This 1935 Buick was adapted for police use with spotlights, gun ports and, most likely, bullet-proof glass, but Buicks of the period already came with safety glass – one of a number of engineering features that marked them out from the competition
Rapid Model F 700B Police Patrol Wagon (USA): This contraption is notable as it's one of the first police vehicles. This Model F 700B Police Patrol Wagon dates from 1910, two years before the Rapid name, like Reliance, was replaced by GMC
Renault 4CV (France): One of 75 4CVs built by Renault for Paris police, this is one of the first 15 cars built, with cut-down windows to enable guns to be fired at fleeing criminals. The auctioneer Bonhams sold this 1955 car in 2017, for €39,100, around US$44,000 at the time
