12 Most Popular Vegetarian Dishes in India That Are Famous Among Foreigners

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Idli - This popular South Indian savoury is made with fermented rice and lentil batter. Often, it is made with Suji or Rava and ate with Sanbhar
Masala Dosa – Another South Indian dish that is popular across the country and among foreigners
Aloo Paratha – This chapati filled with potato is famous among North Indians
Khichdi – Made with lentils and rice, Khichdi has many forms and cooking styles, but this delicacy is one of India's favorite dish
Upma – A South Indian delicacy made with Rava is healthy and delicious
Samosa – The small squares filled with potato filling are delicious and favourite snack
Rajma Chawal – Kashmiris and Punjabis can eat this delicacy at any time of the day
Vada Pav – Maharashtra's favourite snack is a local version of Burger with a spicy patty
Chole bhature – Again, this dish is primarily favorite among Punjabis and other in North India
Daal Baati Churma – Rajasthan's traditional food is celebrity favourite and when you are in the state, the trip is never complete without savouring this delicacy
Poha – Indore ke pohe is all you need when you travel to the central part of India. However, Poha is a favourite breakfast among Maharashtrians
Pav Bhaji – Street food across India is incomplete without Pav Bhaji. You find its lovers everywhere
Thanks For Reading!