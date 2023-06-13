12 Most Popular Vegetarian Dishes in India That Are Famous Among Foreigners

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023

Idli - This popular South Indian savoury is made with fermented rice and lentil batter. Often, it is made with Suji or Rava and ate with Sanbhar

Masala Dosa – Another South Indian dish that is popular across the country and among foreigners

Aloo Paratha – This chapati filled with potato is famous among North Indians

Khichdi – Made with lentils and rice, Khichdi has many forms and cooking styles, but this delicacy is one of India's favorite dish

Upma – A South Indian delicacy made with Rava is healthy and delicious

Samosa – The small squares filled with potato filling are delicious and favourite snack

Rajma Chawal – Kashmiris and Punjabis can eat this delicacy at any time of the day

Vada Pav – Maharashtra's favourite snack is a local version of Burger with a spicy patty

Chole bhature – Again, this dish is primarily favorite among Punjabis and other in North India

Daal Baati Churma – Rajasthan's traditional food is celebrity favourite and when you are in the state, the trip is never complete without savouring this delicacy

Poha – Indore ke pohe is all you need when you travel to the central part of India. However, Poha is a favourite breakfast among Maharashtrians

Pav Bhaji – Street food across India is incomplete without Pav Bhaji. You find its lovers everywhere

