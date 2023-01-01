10 Vastu tips to follow at home for a blissful 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 01, 2023
As per Vastu Shastra, when buying or constructing a home, ensure having the main entrance of your house at north, east or northeast as it allows positive energy to flow inside the house
Keeping an aquarium in the home is considered auspicious, as the sound of flowing water, helps in the flow of positive energy and brings prosperity
Keeping a flute in your house prevents from financial crisis and troubles
When sleeping, one should keep their head towards the south, and face towards the northeast
Refrain from placing the mirror opposite to your bed as they lead to drained energy and sickness
Keeping a burning candle in the room of an unwell person can help in their speedy recovery
Planting a sapling on New Year is believed to bring good luck
Declutter your kitchen by removing old, cracked utensils and crockery
Keeping a pyramid at home brings positivity and prosperity
Keeping a metal turtle at home is said to be auspicious as they bring happiness, prosperity and wealth; so you can buy it on this New Year
