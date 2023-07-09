10 Unexplored Offbeat Locations in North East India

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
Living Root Bridges, Meghalaya: This bridge is made by Khasi and Jaintia tribes who have mastered the art of wrapping thick roots together to form a structure that has a capacity to hold more than 50 peopl
Od Ringai Natural Infinity Pool, Meghalaya: With crystal clear waters stretching out as far as the eye can see, you won’t believe your luck when you experience this stunning natural infinity pool
Dozkou Valley, Nagaland: The valley is famous for its wide range of flowers in every season but the most famous one is the "Dzükou Lily" (Lilium chitrangadae), named after the mother of its discoverer, Hijam Bikramjit, a researcher of the Life Sciences Department, Manipur University
Loktak Lake, Manipur: The only floating National Park in the world, the Keibul Lamjao National Park located on the Loktak Lake is the last natural habitat of the 'Sangai' (Rucervus eldii eldii), the dancing deer of Manipur
Bheloghat Waterfall, Assam: Bheloghat Waterfall Also known as Paklongkum or Dikrutpi is located about 50 km from Diphu. It is one of the highest waterfalls in Assam
Nuranang Waterfall, Arunachal Pradesh: The locals believe that this milky white waterfall has been named after Nura, a Monpa tribal girl who probably helped an Indian soldier by supplying arms and giving shelter to him during the Indo-China war
Majuli Island, Assam: With a total area of 352 square kilometres (136 square miles), “Majuli” is the world's largest river island and it attracts tourists from all over the world
Anini Village, Arunachal Pradesh: With much of its beauty peeking from behind the misty air, this unexplored town is the place to visit for pristine calmness
Krem Puri Caves, Meghalaya: Krem Puri in Meghalaya, is a staggering three times bigger than Mount Everest! Yes, our jaw is still on the floor. This 24.5km sandstone cave is also home to dinosaur fossils, especially the Mosasaurus, a giant reptile that lived 66-76 million years ago
Umngot River, Dawki Meghalaya: Popularly known as Dawki river, the Umngot river in Meghalaya is undisputedly the cleanest river in Asia with its crystal clear water. It originates from the Eastern Shillong Peak, which is located 1,800 m above sea level
