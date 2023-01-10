10 things you should never do in your 30s

By: Chhaya Gupta | January 10, 2023
Never neglect your health: Afterall health is even more than wealth. You can't enjoy anything without good health
Never share everything with anyone in your life; not even your parents or partner
Stop comparing yourself with others: their success, their way of living life (addictions etc.) - should not affect you. Don't get carried by other's activities
Never depend on your job as the only source of income; have multiple ways to generate wealth
Stop blaming others for your life happenings; take responsibility of your life
Never fear rejection. When it is a no, it definitely gives you a chance to do things in another way and improve yourself. Also, there are many other opportunities waiting for you
Never waste your time arguing with stupid people and people who aren't open for a discussion
Stop taking advice from everyone; you know yourself better and what is good for you
Stop taking criticism personally and obessing about it: What people think is their perception about you; not your reality. So chill
Stop waiting for the right time: Instead take actions, create opportunities and chase your dreams; make them come true
Thanks For Reading!