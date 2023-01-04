10 signs of childhood and adolescent cancer that you shouldn't ignore

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023
Cancer refers to an abnormal and uncontrollable growth of cells that starts interfering with the surrounding healthy tissues, damaging them. If detected at the initial stages, it can be completely cured
The most common kind of cancer seen among children are blood cancers, followed by brain tumours, lymphomas, neuroblastoma, kidney tumours, and malignant bone tumours. Dr Tanveer Ahmed, Consultant Pediatric Oncologist at HCG NMR Cancer Centre Hubli shares 10 signs of childhood and adolescent cancer
Persistent, unexplained weight loss
Nausea, headaches and vomiting in the early morning
Increased swelling or persistent pain in the bones, joints, back, or legs
Lump or mass, especially in the abdomen, neck, chest, pelvis, or armpits
Development of excessive bruising, bleeding, or rash
Cat eye/White eye reflex or Eye or vision changes that occur suddenly and persists
Constant tiredness or noticeable paleness
Recurring or persistent fevers of unknown origin
Change in handwriting
Excessive Urination
