10 signs of childhood and adolescent cancer that you shouldn't ignore

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023

Cancer refers to an abnormal and uncontrollable growth of cells that starts interfering with the surrounding healthy tissues, damaging them. If detected at the initial stages, it can be completely cured

The most common kind of cancer seen among children are blood cancers, followed by brain tumours, lymphomas, neuroblastoma, kidney tumours, and malignant bone tumours. Dr Tanveer Ahmed, Consultant Pediatric Oncologist at HCG NMR Cancer Centre Hubli shares 10 signs of childhood and adolescent cancer

Persistent, unexplained weight loss

Nausea, headaches and vomiting in the early morning

Increased swelling or persistent pain in the bones, joints, back, or legs

Lump or mass, especially in the abdomen, neck, chest, pelvis, or armpits

Development of excessive bruising, bleeding, or rash

Cat eye/White eye reflex or Eye or vision changes that occur suddenly and persists

Constant tiredness or noticeable paleness

Recurring or persistent fevers of unknown origin

Change in handwriting

Excessive Urination

Thanks For Reading!

Veganuary month 2023: 5 vegan substitutes for your favourite dairy and meat products that you may...
Find out More