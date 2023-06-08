10 of the greatest Ancient Scientists of India

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023
Maharishi Sushruta - World`s First Surgeon
Kanada - formulates the theory of atoms 2500 years before John Dalton
Several mathematical concepts like determination of the value of pi & discovery of Zero are attributed to great mathematician & astronomer Aryabhatta
Nagarjuna - One of the earliest proponents of metallurgy
“Pythagoras" Theorem - Pythagoras Theoram was not actually discovered by Pythagoras. It was stated 100s of years before Pythagoras by the Indian sage and mathematician Baudhayana
Maharishi Charaka was one of the principal contributors to principles of Ayurveda
Vagbhatta - one of the principal researchers and proponents of Ayurveda
Varahamihira was one of the greatest astronomers to have lived. He was the first person to put forth the idea of gravity
Sridhara Acharya - the first person to give an algorithm for solving quadratic equations
Bhaskracharya wrote the first work with full and systematic use of the decimal number system Courtesy - IndiaTales7
