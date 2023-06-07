10 World's Most Expensive Cities For Expats In 2023; Check Ranks Of 4 Asian Cities

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023

New York bagged the 1st spot in the list by ECA International’s Cost of Living Rankings for 2023

Unsplash

Hong Kong lost its top rank this year and ranked 2nd on the list

Unsplash

Geneva ranked 3rd in the list of World's Most Expensive Cities For Expats In 2023

Unsplash

London ranked 4th

Unsplash

Singapore ranks 5th and is the 2nd Asian country on the list

Unsplash

Zurich ranks 6th and is the 2nd city from Switzerland

Unsplash

San Francisco ranks 7th on the list

Unsplash

Tel Aviv ranks 8th on the list

Pexel

Seoul ranks 9th and is the 3rd Asian country on the list

Pexel

Tokyo ranks 10th on the list

Unsplash

Thanks For Reading!

Top 10 Happiest Countries in the World
Find out More