10 World's Most Expensive Cities For Expats In 2023; Check Ranks Of 4 Asian Cities

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
New York bagged the 1st spot in the list by ECA International’s Cost of Living Rankings for 2023
Hong Kong lost its top rank this year and ranked 2nd on the list
Geneva ranked 3rd in the list of World's Most Expensive Cities For Expats In 2023
London ranked 4th
Singapore ranks 5th and is the 2nd Asian country on the list
Zurich ranks 6th and is the 2nd city from Switzerland
San Francisco ranks 7th on the list
Tel Aviv ranks 8th on the list
Seoul ranks 9th and is the 3rd Asian country on the list
Tokyo ranks 10th on the list
