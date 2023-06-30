10 Most Iconic And Refreshing Beverages In India That Are Popular Across The World

Masala Chaas: Chaas is a curd-based drink popular across the Indian subcontinent. In Magahi it is called Mattha. In Rajasthani it is called ghol, in Odia it is called Ghol/Chaash, moru in Tamil and Malayalam, taak in Marathi, majjiga in Telugu, majjige in Kannada, ale in Tulu and ghol in Bengali