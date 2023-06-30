10 Most Iconic And Refreshing Beverages In India That Are Popular Across The World

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023
Masala Chai : Masala chai is an Indian beverage popular throughout South Asia
Filter coffee (Kaapi) : Filter coffee refers to roasted coffee beans that have been grounded and are used for coffee machines
Lassi: Lassi is an Indian yogurt–based beverage with a smoothie-like consistency. It has been called "the most popular and traditional yogurt-based drink" in India
Aam Panna : It is made from unripe mangoes and is yellow to light green in color
Jaljeera: It is flavored with a spice mix known as jal-jeera powder, which has cumin base
Thandai: It is an Indian cold drink prepared with a mixture of almonds, fennel seeds, watermelon kernels, rose petals, pepper, poppy seeds, cardamom, saffron, milk and sugar
Coconut Water: Coconut water is the clear liquid inside coconuts. In early development, it serves as a suspension for the endosperm of the coconut during the nuclear phase of development
Kokum Sharbat : Kokum Juice (Kokum Sharbat) is a Konkani beverage made using dried kokum. It is a perfect drink to sip on hot summer days
Masala Chaas: Chaas is a curd-based drink popular across the Indian subcontinent. In Magahi it is called Mattha. In Rajasthani it is called ghol, in Odia it is called Ghol/Chaash, moru in Tamil and Malayalam, taak in Marathi, majjiga in Telugu, majjige in Kannada, ale in Tulu and ghol in Bengali
Ganne Ka Ras : Sugarcane juice is the liquid extracted from pressed sugarcane. It is consumed as a beverage in many places, especially where sugarcane is commercially grown, such as Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, North Africa, and Latin America
