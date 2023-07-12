10 Majestic Dams In India That Define Engineering Excellence

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023
Srisailam Dam in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana and Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh
Idukki Dam, Kerala is one of the highest ten arch dams in the world
Mettur Dam, Tamil Nadu
Sapua Dam, Dhenkanal, Odisha is one unique dam that is shaped like a snake
Sardar Sarovar Dam, Navagam near the town of Kevadiya in Gujarat
Popatkhed Dam, Akola, Maharashtra
Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, Karnataka
Salaulim Dam, Goa is another unique dam that has a sinkhole
Tehri Dam, Uttarakhand
Dikchu Dam in Sikkim is one popular sites in the North East region
Thanks For Reading!