10 Majestic Dams In India That Define Engineering Excellence

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023

Srisailam Dam in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana and Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh

Idukki Dam, Kerala is one of the highest ten arch dams in the world

Mettur Dam, Tamil Nadu

Sapua Dam, Dhenkanal, Odisha is one unique dam that is shaped like a snake

Sardar Sarovar Dam, Navagam near the town of Kevadiya in Gujarat

Popatkhed Dam, Akola, Maharashtra

Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, Karnataka

Salaulim Dam, Goa is another unique dam that has a sinkhole

Tehri Dam, Uttarakhand

Dikchu Dam in Sikkim is one popular sites in the North East region

