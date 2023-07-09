Jet Set Go! 10 Fastest Trains In The World

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
Shanghai Maglev 460km/h (China) holds the record for the fastest commercial train in the world
CR Harmony with a speed of 350km/h (China) operates on the Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway
CR Fuxing 350km/h (China) is another high speed trian from China that operates on various routes, including Beijing-Shanghai, Beijing-Guangzhou, and Shanghai-Nanjing
DB ICE: 350km/h (Germany) is a family of high-speed electric multiple-unit trains that operate on cross-border routes to the Netherlands, Belgium and France
SCNCF TGV: 320km/h (France) also known as Train à Grande Vitesse is the pioneer of high-speed rail in Europe and has broken records for top speeds, repeatedly, since its inception
JR Shinkansen: 320km/h (Japan) is popularly known as the bullet train. The trains run in Japan, the first country to develop a dedicated high-speed railway network to connect distant regions with Tokyo
ONCF Al Boraq: 320km/h (Morocco) comprises of 2 sections from Tangier to Kenitra and Kenitra to Casablanca at Africa’s first high-speed railway
Renfe AVE 103: 310km/h (Spain) has spread to connect the country’s major cities, as well as nternational connections
Korail KTX-Sancheon: 305km/h (Korea) is the first high-speed train designed and developed in South Korea
Trenitalia Frecciarossa 1000: 300km/h (Italy) is also known as the red arrow also operates in Spain
Thanks For Reading!