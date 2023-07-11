10 Indian Embroideries That Showcase The Splendor Of Heritage

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023
Phulkari is one of the embroidery in India that haild from Punjab. The base cloth is completely covered with bright coloured embroidered design leaving no gaps
Chikankari originated from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. From sarees to suits, lehengas to palazzos, this embroidery remains a popular choice by women of all age
Zardosi was originally introduced by Mughals in the 16th century. Zardosi embroidered clothes used golden or silver threads making them look luxurious
Banjara is a popular embroidery due to the nomadic community from Gujarat and Rajasthan. It gives vibrance to the everyday ethnic look and is used on both modern and traditional garments
Aari that owes its origin to the Mughals and is practised in Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Kashmir. The embroidery is created by using a hooked needle to make chain stitch loops, often using beads and sequins for embellishments
Shisha (Mirrorwork) was brought by Iranian travellers during the 17th century. Later, it was patronized by Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat
Gota Patti is a embroidery form that originated in Rajasthan. The technique uses zari (gold and silver wires) from Lucknow to trace elaborate patterns, creating different surface textures
Kashmiri also known as also Kashida embroidery is practiced in Kashmir. The design mostly has everything related to flora, from blossoming flowers to leaves on branches
Kantha is from the Eastern states like West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura. This is mostly practiced by rural women
Toda comes from the Toda tribe which belongs to the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu. Traditionally the embroidery is done using black and red woolen threads on a coarse white cloth
