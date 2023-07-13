10 Countries Where Ramayana Is Celebrated; Here Is What The Epic Is Called In Different Countries

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023
India: The Ramayana is deeply rooted in Indian culture, and it is celebrated across the country, particularly during the festival of Diwali and Dussehra. People offer prayer to Lord Rama (Vishnu's Avatar according to Hinduism) from the epic
Nepal: The Ramayana is known as the Siddhi Ramayan in Nepal. The country, being the birthplace of Lord Rama's wife Sita, holds significant cultural and religious importance for the Ramayana
Thailand: In Thailand, the Ramayana is known as the Ramakien. It is one of the most important cultural and literary works in Thai literature. The story is similar to the Ramayana but has some distinct local elements and characters
Laos: The Ramayana is known as the Phra Lak Phra Lam in Laos. It is considered the national epic by the people of Laos and considered a Jataka story, which is the story of the previous life of Lord Buddha
Indonesia: The Ramayana is known as Ramakavaca here. It is celebrated through traditional dance dramas known as 'Wayang,' that involve shadow puppets or live actors and are an essential part of cultural festivals and religious ceremonies
Malaysia: Hikayat Seri Rama is the Ramayana's Malay version. The Malay writers have produced versions of the story where Lakshaman is shown as a central character rather than Rama
Cambodia: The Ramayana is an essential part of Cambodian culture and is known as the Reamker. It is depicted in various forms of traditional Khmer art, including sculptures and bas-reliefs found in the temples of Angkor
Sri Lanka: The Ramayana is known as Janakiharan here. The epic is recited and performed through various art forms like dance, music, and theatre. The holy places associated with the Ramayana are also revered by pilgrims
Myanmar: Yama Zatdaw, is the unofficial national epic of Myanmar. The Ramayana is celebrated in the country through traditional dance and theater performances during festivals and special occasions
Japan: Hobutsushu and ‘Sambo-Ekotoba’ are the most popular versions of the Ramayana in Japan. In another version known as Bontenkoku, Tamawaka (Lord Rama) is portrayed as a flute player who rescues Himegini (Sita), his wife who was being held captive by King Baramon (Ravana)
