Raksha Bandhan 2026: From VR Games To Cafe Hopping - Plan An Exciting Day With Your Siblings & Cousins

By: Kajal Kumari | August 27, 2026
Raksha Bandhan is the perfect excuse to pause the sibling rivalry and spend quality time together. From gaming to café-hopping, here are some fun ways to celebrate.
Fast together: Of course! All siblings must fast together until the rakhis are tied on Raksha Bandhan, instead of sisters fasting alone while their mischievous brothers munch on tasty snacks.
Decorate your space together: As siblings are usually known for turning their homes into a mess. This time they can buck up and take charge of decorating the house and the Rakhi thali together. They might even receive a pat on the back from their parents!
Game zone: After completing all the rituals, siblings can step out together and head to their favourite game zones in the city to enjoy some amazing gaming competitions.
Adventure park: If game zones are not your thing, you can visit an adventure park, try several physical activities and play your hearts out. Where to go? Flying Rabbit Trampoline & Adventure Park, Aanandam Adventure Park, Snow City and more.
VR games: VR games are very much in trend at present. If you have not experienced them yet, Raksha Bandhan is the perfect time to do so with your siblings. Where to go? Clicktra, Neon Panda, VirtuStrike, Strikke Playzone Gamezone and more.
Movie or cartoon (Theatre or home): If you and your siblings are more like couch potatoes, you can watch your favourite movie or cartoon at home. Alternatively, head to a theatre to watch something you all like. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie and Hanuman Ansh are currently available in theatres.
Café-hopping: If your friends have been ditching your fun café-hopping plans, you can ditch them too and visit some fancy cafés with your siblings instead. Try new dishes, exchange gossip and click plenty of pictures together. Café recommendations: Mamagoto, Mangosteen, Zoku, Mama Loca and more.
Family lunch or dinner: Raksha Bandhan celebrations are incomplete without delicious food! Take the entire family out for lunch or dinner and order everyone’s favourite dishes. Just make sure you decide who is paying beforehand - or the sweetest family meal may turn into another sibling fight!
Fight a little less: Well, it’s very important to fight with siblings, but try to argue a little less on the festival. Avoid fighting over gifts, food, clothes or the television remote - at least for one day. However, harmless teasing and pulling each other’s legs are absolutely allowed!
Whatever you choose, celebrate with food, laughter and harmless teasing - and try to fight a little less, at least for one day. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Thanks For Reading!