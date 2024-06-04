Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 12 BJP Candidates Who Won By Whopping 4 Lakh+ Margin

By: Kajal Kumari | June 04, 2024
Election Commission of India announced the much anticipated 'Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results.' One of the major states where Congress failed to open its account is Madhya Pradesh. BJP had a clean sweep here, with astounding margins. Check out seats where BJP won by over 4 lakh votes.
1. Indore: A historical record has been set in Ahilya Nagri under the name of the new MP Shankar Lawani who won the constituency with a humungous margin of 11.7 lakhs votes.
2. Vidisha: Madhya Pradesh's most cherished politician has proved his popularity by winning against Congress' Pratap Bhanu Sharma by a whopping margin of 8.2 lakh votes.
3. Khajuraho: Then comes Vishnu Datt Sharma who has won the Khajuraho constituency by a margin of 5.41 lakh votes.
4. Guna: The Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is going to be the new Member of Parliament from Guna after winning the seat by a margin of 5.40 lakh.
5. Mandsaur: Sudheer Gupta refuses to unhold Mandsaur constituency even for the third term as he has won again with a margin of 4.98 votes.
6. Bhopal saw a glorious victory of BJP's Alok Sharma who won the biggest the triumph for the constituency so far by a margin of 4.91 lakh votes.
7. Jabalpur: BJP's Yuva Morcha Prabhari, Ashish Dubey has won by 4.86 lakh vote margin. In 2019, the seat was held by Rakesh Singh.
8. Sagar: BJP's Lata Wankhede secures victory with massive margin of 4.71 lakh votes. Previous term, the seat was won by Rajbahadur Singh.
9. Hoshangabad: The voter of Hoshangabad has chosen the BJP Kisan Morcha chief this term who won by a margin of 4.31 lakhs. In 2019, Uday Pratap SIngh won the seat.
10. Dewas: BJP's Mahendra Singh Solanki wons the election for the second consecutive year by 4.3 lakh margin.
11. Damoh: Formerly in Congress, BJP's Rahul Lodhi won the constituency by a margin of 4.06 lakh votes. The seat was held by Minister Prahlad Singh Patel since 2019 general elections.
12. Tikamgarh: Virendra Kumar won the seat for the second time by a margin of 4.03 lakh votes.
