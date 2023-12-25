Indore: 10 Comfort Foods You Can Order At Home For Christmas Dinner

By: Harshita Maheshwari | December 25, 2023
Are you guys planning for a Binge Watch at home or hosting a House Party this Christmas! Here is a list of comfort foods for a hassle-free dinner!
1. This Christmas try out the Hot and spicy Chilli Garlic Noodles from Shiva Chinese Wok.
2. If you are you a momo or Dumpling lover! Don't forget to order Vegetable and Chilli Dumplings from NI HAO - Raddison Blu Hotel
3. Craving for a hot and thin crust loaded pizza, must order Farm Fresh pizza from Mocha.
4. Mukki ke Zayke has always been favourite place for Indoreans. How can you forget to order Cheeseling Chips this Christmas!
5. Behrouz: Order a Paneer Subz Biryani for a wholesome meal. Non-vegetraians can enjoy Spicy Lazeez Bhuna Murg Biryani.
6. Craving to eat something Indian! Chole Bhature from Jain Mithai Bhandar is must order.
7. Wish to try something extraordinary! Go for Youngster's trending favorite Veg Lasagna from House of Malts.
8. Looking for a healthy option and yummy option, Hotel Shreemaya is ready to serve delicious Hara Bhara Kebab to your Doorsteps.
9. Planning to celebrate Christmas at midnight, don't forget to order Cappuccino Mini cake from Krozzon.
10. After all the food, there is always some room for the dessert. Complete your binge watch with Triple Chocolate Waffle from Belgian Waffle.
