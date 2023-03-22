Gudi Padwa: A peek into Madhya Pradesh's celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 22, 2023
'Gudi Padwa' is a spring festival that ushers in the traditional new year, for mainly Marathi and Konkani Hindus.
Mahesh Vishwakarma
Residents of Bhopal worship o the oaccsion of Gudi Padwa.
Mahesh Vishwakarma
Gudi Padwa Special Maharashtrian Thali: Puran-Poli, Aamti, Rice, Pakode, Kurday-Papad and Milk
Procession by Maharashtrian Community on Gudi Padwa in bhopal on Wednesday.
Mahesh Vishwakarma
Gudi Padwa celebrated at Rajwada in Indore, under the aegis of Sanskar Bharti District Indore, Lok Sanskriti Manch and Indore Municipal Corporation.
Anand Shivre
Women celebrating Gudi Padwa at Bada Ganpati square Indore.
Anand Shivre
Cultural programs welcoming Vikram Samvat 2080 held at Bada Ganpati square in Indore on this occasion.
Anand Shivre
People offering Argha to Sun on the occasion of Navsamvatsar on the banks of river Kshipra, in Ujjain.
FP Photo
Women blow conches to mark the beginning of New Vikram Samvat.
