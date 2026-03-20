Cheti Chand 2026: Best Sindhi Delicacies You Must Try In Indore

By: Kajal Kumari | March 20, 2026
Cheti Chand is definitely incomplete without some good food...Here are some best Sindhi delicacies you must try with your friends and family!
1. Sai Bhaji is a popular wholesome and nutritious curry made with spinach, lentils, and vegetables. Where to Find: Self-invite at your Sindhi friend's place...lol!
2. Sindhi Kadhi is a tangy, spicy and savory curry cooked with vegetables and tamarind. You can have a wholesome plate at Dalisha Home Kitchen. Address - Tulsi Nagar Rd, opp. Apollo DB city, Tulsi Nagar, Nipania, Indore
3. Dal Pakwan is a crispy flatbread served with spiced chana dal. You can try some at Sobo located in LG 9–10, CS Naidu Arcade, near Greater Kailash Road, Opposite Grotto, Saket, Old Palasia, Indore
4. Koki is a thick, flaky and crispy flatbread made with onions, green chillies and spices. Where to try? At Dalisha Home Kitchen.
5. Tahiri is a sweet saffron-flavoured rice prepared with sugar and dry fruits. Best cooked at home!
6. Khichdi with Kadhi is a simple rice and lentil dish served with tangy kadhi.
7. Bhuga Chawal is a lightly spiced and aromatic rice dish.
8. Sev Barfi is a rich sweet made from gram flour sev, ghee, and sugar.
9. Mitho Lola is a soft jaggery-sweetened flatbread cooked with ghee.
10. Thadal (known as Thandai) is a cooling summer drink made with almonds and fennel seeds. Where to try: Mahakal Vijay, Jai Shree Mahankal
By the way, which one is your favourite?
Thanks For Reading!