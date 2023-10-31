Tributes Pour In For Indira Gandhi On Former PM's Death Anniversary

By: PTI | October 31, 2023
Many prominent Congress leaders on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Indira Gandhi, India's first and only woman prime minister, was assassinated by her bodyguards on this day in 1984.
In a heartfelt post in Hindi on Indira Gandhi's death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi said, "My strength, my grandmother. I will always protect the India for which you sacrificed everything. Your memories are always with me, in my heart," Rahul Gandhi said on X.
His cousin and BJP MP Varun Gandhi also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi saying, "Hundreds of salutations to my grandmother, late Indira Gandhi ji, who was a symbol of unmatched courage and struggle and the pioneer of democratic socialism, on her martyrdom day."
"Along with the determination to take tough decisions, you also had a very simple and gentle tenderness towards motherhood. You are truly the 'Mother of the Nation'," Varun Gandhi said of his grandmother.
In a post on X, Mallikarjun Kharge posted a quote of Indira Gandhi to highlight her dedication to the country. "Humble tributes to Indira Gandhi, India's first woman prime minister and our idol, who played an important role in building a strong and progressive India with her strong will, efficient leadership, unique working style and foresight, on her martyrdom day."
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that today, "we mark the 39th anniversary of Indira Gandhi's martyrdom. On October 27, 1984, she fulfilled her long-cherished desire to see first-hand the chinar trees in Srinagar exploding into a spray of colours.”
“She also visited her favourite Dachigam National Park and returned to Delhi on the night of October 28, 1984, when she wrote a foreword to a book by her ministerial colleague, Digvijay Sinh on environmental politics called 'The Eco-Vote'," Ramesh said.
“This was perhaps the last written record of her as prime minister,” he said. “She then went to Odisha where on the evening of Oct 30, 1984, she made her hauntingly famous speech, Ramesh said, adding, that the next morning she was ‘hurled into eternity’.”
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Remembering Smt Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day. I first met her as a student leader in 1975 when the PM convened a discussion at her home with a dozen of us from Delhi University. Two months later I was able to interview her for a Swiss youth magazine. Paying tribute to her memory in Thiruvananthapuram”
