Tiruchirappalli International Airport: New Terminal Offers 60 Check-In Counters, 5 Baggage Carousels & More

By: Aditi Thakur | January 02, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport on Tuesday.
ANI
PM Modi began his trip to South India from Tiruchirappalli. The Prime Minister dedicated the nation and laid the foundation for several development projects of more than ₹19,850 crores in Tamil Nadu.
PM Modi/ X
Following a convocation ceremony at Bharathidasan University, PM Modi was felicitated by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.
PM MODI/ X
According to a PMO statement, the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport has been developed at a cost of more than ₹1,100 crore.
ANI
The two-level new international terminal has a capacity of more than 44 lakh passengers per year and approximately 3,500 during peak hours, read the PMO statement.
ANI
Tiruchirappalli's cultural liveliness inspired the airport's design. It would feature many styles ranging from Kolam art to the colours of the Srirangam Temple and other theme artworks.
ANI
Tiruchirappalli International Airport is the second-largest airport in Tamil Nadu in terms of international passenger traffic after Chennai.
ANI
The new terminal building has 60 check-in stations, 5 baggage carousels, 60 arrival immigration counters, and 44 departure emigration counters.
ANI
