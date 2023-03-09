Timeline of Campa Cola: From being the market leader in the 70s to its revival

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 09, 2023
Pure Drinks Group introduced Coca-Cola into India in 1949, and were the sole manufacturers and distributors of Coca-Cola until the 1970s when Coke was asked to leave
Sardar Mohan Singh the founder of Pure Drinks Group in association with Campa Beverages Pvt Ltd launched the Campa Cola beverage brand in the 1970s
The group had two bottling plants in Mumbai and Delhi, the brand dominated the entire Indian soft drink industry for about 15 years
After the launch of the cola-based drink, it also introduced Campa Orange, an orange-flavoured aerated drink
The brand's advertisements were a hit! Colourful, youthful print and TV ads that showed people chilling together and just being happy
“There’s more to life with Campa Cola,” sang a young, then-unknown, 15-year-old Salman Khan, along with Ayesha Shroff and Arti Gupta, for the brand's advertisement in the early 1980s
After the entry of Pepsico and Coca-cola into the Indian market, post liberalisation in 1991, Campa Cola faced tough competition and started to decline
The offices and bottling plant of Campa brand in Delhi were closed in 2000. Until 2009 it had a presence only in some small towns in a few states
Mukesh Ambani’ Reliance had acquired the brand Campa from Pure Drinks Group at an estimated Rs 22 crore deal in 2022
Thanks For Reading!