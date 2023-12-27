Security Beefed Up In Delhi, Other Areas with Jewish Presence After Israel Embassy Blast

By: Aditi Thakur | December 27, 2023
The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into a low-intensity blast that occurred near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday (December 26) evening.
ANI
India's capital has been placed on high alert. Police have increased their security in Delhi after the blast near the embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave.
ANI
The safety of Israeli diplomats, staff, and tourists is being reviewed. The Delhi Police teamed up with intelligence agencies and took all details carefully.
ANI
Officials said that the particular cell works closely with intelligence agencies and that all input is taken seriously.
ANI
The uniformed officers are present at significant events and cultural sites to prioritise public safety and exercise extreme caution.
ANI
Intelligence officials have instructed religious institutions to restrict access to their buildings, ensure the functionality of security cameras and alarms, perform perimeter patrols, and check mail and packages.
PTI
Previous events targeting the Israeli embassy and its staff in 2012 and 2021 have made authorities more cautious.
ANI
Thanks For Reading!