Rahul Gandhi Offer Prayers At Viswambhara Temple In Kerala's Malappuram; Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 27, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently undergoing Ayurvedic wellness treatment at the famous Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala here, offered prayers at Sri Viswambhara Temple situated on its premises.

He was accompanied by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and party MLA A P Anil Kumar.

The temple, dedicated to Viswambhara, is an abode of solace and consolation for a large number of patients visiting Arya Vaidya Sala.

Later, Gandhi also witnessed a Kathakali performance at PSV Natyasangham, a centre of national repute at Arya Vaidya Sala.

Renowned Malayalam writer and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair, who is staying next to Gandhi's room at the Vaidyasala, also enjoyed the Kathakali performance with Gandhi.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said, "Thoroughly enjoyed an enthralling performance of Kathakali by PSV Natyasangham, a renowned classical centre under the aegis of Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal that was established by the legendary 'Vaidyaratnam' PS Varier."

He said each art form of India is a reflection of its diverse histories and cultures.

"I also got the opportunity to visit the Sri Viswambhara temple, and was captivated by its serenity,".

MT gifted Rahul with a pen. Rahul Gandhi came to Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on July 21 for treatment to his knee problem, which developed following his cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra.

