PICTURES: RM Rajnath Singh Commissions Navy's Indigenously Built Missile Destroyer INS Imphal

By: Aditi Thakur | December 26, 2023
The Indian Navy commissioned its latest indigenously designed stealth-guided missile destroyer, INS Imphal, on Tuesday (December 26) at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.
Indian Navy/ X
The ceremony commemorates the formal induction of the third of four Visakhapatnam class destroyers into the Navy, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended it.
Rajnath Singh/ X
The warship has an indigenous solid component of around 75 per cent, which includes BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, indigenous anti-submarine rocket launchers, and 76mm super fast gun mount.
Indian Navy/ X
INS Imphal has a solid naval class of 163 metres long and 17.4 m wide and a displacement of 7,400 tonnes.
Indian Navy/ X
INS Imphal is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) warfare situations, and it has a high level of automation and stealth features, enhancing its combat capacity and survivability.
Indian Navy/ X
The warship is a potent and adaptable platform with a contemporary surveillance radar that feeds target data to the ship's gunnery fire systems.
ANI
The ship can achieve speeds above 30 knots (56 km/hour), powered by combined gas and gas (COGAG) propulsion.
Indian Navy/ X
The battleship was constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL). The warship was named after a city in the Northeastern area for the first time, with the President's consent in April 2019.
Indian Navy/ X
