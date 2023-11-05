Photos: Rahul Gandhi Takes Break From Election Campaigns; Visits Kedarnath Temple To Offer Prayers

By: IANS | November 05, 2023

Taking a break from busy election campaigning, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday arrived in Kedarnath on a three-day visit during which he will also offer his prayers at the holy shrine.

The Congress leader arrived at Uttarakhand's Jolly Grant airport and from here he left for Kedarnath, where he will stay for next three days.

After his arrival on Sunday afternoon at the airport here, he was received by party leaders.

He offered his prayers at the Kedarnath temple and then will return to the national capital, the party leaders said.

For the Congress leader, the Garhwal guest house has been booked and he will return on November 7.

This will be for the first time that Rahul Gandhi will stay in Kedarnath for three days.

Earlier this year, he had stayed at Amritsar's Golden Temple and offered his services at the gurdwara.

He had also cleaned the shoes and temple premises.

Rahul Gandhi had trekked to the holy Kedarnath shrine in April 2015 and said that he paid tribute to the victims of the 2013 Kedarnath floods.

